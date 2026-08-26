Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Braves On Aug. 26
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.