Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Braves On Aug. 25
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +225 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.