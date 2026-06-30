Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 30
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Athletics while giving up hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.