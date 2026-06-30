Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 30

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Athletics while giving up hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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