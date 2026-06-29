Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 29

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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