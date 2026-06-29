Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 29
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.