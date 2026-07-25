Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Twins On July 25

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .332 OBP and .497 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 55 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins have yet to named a starter.

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