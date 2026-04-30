Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Royals On April 30

Langeliers is hitting for a .314 BA, .371 OBP and .562 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

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