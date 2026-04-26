Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 26

Langeliers is hitting for a .299 BA, .359 OBP and .561 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.

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