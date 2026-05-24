Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Padres On May 24

Langeliers is hitting for a .313 BA, .384 OBP and .563 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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