Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Padres On May 23

Langeliers is hitting for a .314 BA, .387 OBP and .564 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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