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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Padres On May 23

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .314 BA, .387 OBP and .564 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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