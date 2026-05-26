Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Mariners On May 26

Langeliers is hitting for a .303 BA, .373 OBP and .557 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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