Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Mariners On April 21

Langeliers is hitting for a .303 BA, .367 OBP and .584 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .952, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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