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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Giants On June 25

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .265 BA, .331 OBP and .510 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 49 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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