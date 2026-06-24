Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Giants On June 24

Langeliers is hitting for a .268 BA, .332 OBP and .515 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 49 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.