Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Giants On June 23

Langeliers is hitting for a .271 BA, .333 OBP and .521 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 49 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Robbie Ray (5-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season.

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