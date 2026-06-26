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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Angels On June 26

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .264 BA, .329 OBP and .505 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 49 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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