Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Angels On June 26

Langeliers is hitting for a .264 BA, .329 OBP and .505 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 49 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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