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Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox

Shane Smith

Chicago White Sox • #64 SP

Shane Smith And White Sox Take On Brewers On March 26

Shane Smith will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day at American Family Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Smith has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Smith went 7-8 with a 3.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Brewers averaged 5 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Smith

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