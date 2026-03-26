Shane Smith And White Sox Take On Brewers On March 26

Smith went 7-8 with a 3.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Brewers averaged 5 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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