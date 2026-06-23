Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Royals On June 23

McClanahan is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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