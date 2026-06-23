Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Royals On June 23
Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -150 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
McClanahan is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.