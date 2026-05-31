Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Angels On May 31

McClanahan is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.