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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Face Reds On June 24

Shane Drohan will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Drohan has -188 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Drohan is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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