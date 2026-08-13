Shane Drohan And Brewers Face Dodgers On Aug. 13

Drohan is 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.