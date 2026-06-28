Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Rangers On June 28
Shane Bieber will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Bieber has +124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bieber is 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA and two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.