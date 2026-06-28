Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Rangers On June 28

Bieber is 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA and two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.