Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 23

Bieber went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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