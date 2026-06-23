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Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays • #57 SP

Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 23

Shane Bieber will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Bieber has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bieber went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Bieber

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