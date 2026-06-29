Shane Baz And Orioles Take On White Sox On June 29

Baz is 4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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