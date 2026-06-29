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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Take On White Sox On June 29

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Baz has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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