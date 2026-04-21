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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Royals On April 21

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Baz has -110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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