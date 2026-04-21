Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Royals On April 21

Baz is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.