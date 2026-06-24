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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On June 24

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Baz is 4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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