Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Angels On June 23

Baz is 4-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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