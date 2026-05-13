Seth Lugo And Royals Face White Sox On May 13

Lugo is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.