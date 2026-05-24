Seth Lugo And Royals Take On Mariners On May 24

Lugo is 1-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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