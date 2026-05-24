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Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Take On Mariners On May 24

Seth Lugo will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lugo has -150 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lugo is 1-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

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