Seth Lugo And Royals Play Braves On March 29
Seth Lugo will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lugo has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lugo went 8-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.