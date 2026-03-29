Seth Lugo And Royals Play Braves On March 29

Lugo went 8-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.