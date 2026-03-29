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Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Play Braves On March 29

Seth Lugo will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lugo has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lugo went 8-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

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