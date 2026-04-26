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Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Square Off Against Angels On April 26

Seth Lugo will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lugo has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Lugo is 1-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up just one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

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