Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play White Sox On Aug. 19

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .359 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 74 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third this season.

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