FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play White Sox On Aug. 19

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .359 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 74 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News