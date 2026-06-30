Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Padres On June 30

Suzuki is hitting for a .266 BA, .350 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 39 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Padres.

The Padres will look to JP Sears (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.