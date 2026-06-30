Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Padres On June 30
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .266 BA, .350 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 39 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Padres.
The Padres will look to JP Sears (1-0) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.