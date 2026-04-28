Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Padres On April 28

Suzuki is hitting for a .317 BA, .419 OBP and .571 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .990 and he has scored 13 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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