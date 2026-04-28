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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Padres On April 28

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .317 BA, .419 OBP and .571 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .990 and he has scored 13 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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