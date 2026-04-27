Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Padres On April 27

Suzuki is hitting for a .305 BA, .414 OBP and .525 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .940 and he has scored 11 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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