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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Padres On April 27

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, April 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .305 BA, .414 OBP and .525 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .940 and he has scored 11 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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