Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 11

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .361 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 63 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Jake Irvin (2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.