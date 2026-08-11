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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 11

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .361 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 63 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Jake Irvin (2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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