Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On June 25

Suzuki is hitting for a .258 BA, .349 OBP and .425 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 36 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.