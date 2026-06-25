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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On June 25

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .258 BA, .349 OBP and .425 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 36 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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