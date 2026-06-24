Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Mets On June 24

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .362 OBP and .443 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 36 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (1-2) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.