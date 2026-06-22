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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Mets On June 22

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .358 OBP and .445 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 35 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Kodai Senga (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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