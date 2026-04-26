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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Dodgers On April 26

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .327 BA, .439 OBP and .564 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.003 and he has scored 11 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA and nine strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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