Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Dodgers On April 26

Suzuki is hitting for a .327 BA, .439 OBP and .564 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.003 and he has scored 11 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA and nine strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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