Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Dodgers On April 24

Suzuki is hitting for a .319 BA, .448 OBP and .532 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .980 and he has scored 10 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Phillies.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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