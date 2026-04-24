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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Dodgers On April 24

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .319 BA, .448 OBP and .532 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .980 and he has scored 10 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Phillies.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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