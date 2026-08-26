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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 26

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .271 BA, .363 OBP and .481 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 76 runs. In 507 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 75 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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