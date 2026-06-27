Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Brewers On June 27

Suzuki is hitting for a .260 BA, .351 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 37 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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