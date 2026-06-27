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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Brewers On June 27

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .260 BA, .351 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 37 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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