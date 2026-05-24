Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Astros On May 24
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .255 BA, .354 OBP and .433 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 22 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.
Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.