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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Astros On May 24

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .255 BA, .354 OBP and .433 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 22 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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