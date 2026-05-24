Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Astros On May 24

Suzuki is hitting for a .255 BA, .354 OBP and .433 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 22 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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