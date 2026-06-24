Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Cubs On June 24
Sean Manaea will get the start for his New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manaea has +104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Manaea is 1-2 with a 4.64 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.