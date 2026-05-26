Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Twins On May 26

Burke is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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