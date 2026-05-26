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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Twins On May 26

Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burke has -110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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