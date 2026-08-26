Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 26

Burke is 7-6 with a 3.27 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.