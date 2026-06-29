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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On June 29

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Burke has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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