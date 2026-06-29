Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On June 29

Burke is 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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