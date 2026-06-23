Sean Burke And White Sox Play Guardians On June 23
Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burke has -144 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Burke is 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.