Sean Burke And White Sox Play Guardians On June 23

Burke is 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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