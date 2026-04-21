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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Diamondbacks On April 21

Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Burke has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 0-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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