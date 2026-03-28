Sean Burke And White Sox Play Brewers On March 28

Burke went 4-11 with a 4.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Brewers averaged 5 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.