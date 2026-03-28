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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Play Brewers On March 28

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burke has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke went 4-11 with a 4.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Brewers averaged 5 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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